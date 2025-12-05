The Gombe State Police Command, in collaboration with the Gombe State Professional Hunters Association, have successfully dismantled a major inter-state kidnapping syndicate, killing two notorious criminals during a gun duel. According to a Friday statement signed by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the comman...

The Gombe State Police Command, in collaboration with the Gombe State Professional Hunters Association, have successfully dismantled a major inter-state kidnapping syndicate, killing two notorious criminals during a gun duel.

According to a Friday statement signed by DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the command’s Police Public Relations the operation was carried out following the arrest of a key suspect who confessed to multiple kidnappings and cattle rustling across Gombe, Bauchi, Yobe, and Adamawa States.

The statement reads, “Acting on intelligence, operatives arrested six additional gang members—bringing the total to seven—who collectively admitted to receiving about ₦150 million in ransom. Further operations in the Gadam bush area led to a gun duel with armed syndicate members, resulting in the neutralization of two kidnappers and the recovery of a GPMG and eight rounds of ammunition.”

The statement added, “Several victims, including one abducted in January 2025, have positively identified the suspects, and the Command assures that all arrested persons and recovered exhibits are undergoing further investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

TVC previously reported that the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with other sister security agencies within the state, successfully rescued five abducted victims following credible intelligence received by the command.

In a Wednesday statement signed by SP Grace Iringo-Koko, the rescue operation, led by the command’s tactical teams, was successfully carried out at the Rumudogo 2 community in Emuoha Local Government Area of the state.