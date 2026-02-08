The Kebbi State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military and other security agencies, has foiled an attack by suspected Lakurawa bandits in Bunza Local Government Area of the state, successfully neutralising one suspect and recovering four motorcycles. According to a press release issued b...

The Kebbi State Police Command, in collaboration with the Military and other security agencies, has foiled an attack by suspected Lakurawa bandits in Bunza Local Government Area of the state, successfully neutralising one suspect and recovering four motorcycles.

According to a press release issued by the Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, the bandits had earlier invaded Tungan Babu Lada village, where they shot and killed a resident, Usman Ferungu, a 35-year-old male, before the arrival of security operatives.

The attackers then attempted to flee the area with rustled cattle.

Acting on the incident, a joint security team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Kangiwa Division swiftly went in pursuit of the fleeing suspects.

The operatives intercepted the bandits at Garin Mayo Village, where a gun duel ensued. During the exchange, one of the suspected bandits was neutralised, while four motorcycles believed to have been used by the criminals were jointly recovered.

The Police Command stated that the operation effectively disrupted the criminal network, prevented further escalation of violence and averted additional loss of lives. The Command reiterated its resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action across the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mohammed Hadeija,urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information through the Police Control Room numbers: 08038797644 and 09015888578.