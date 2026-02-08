The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Kebbi State Chapter, has expressed shock and outrage over the brutal killing of one of its members, Tukur Alhaji Salihu, aged 45, allegedly by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Kaduna, attached to Ke...

The Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON), Kebbi State Chapter, has expressed shock and outrage over the brutal killing of one of its members, Tukur Alhaji Salihu, aged 45, allegedly by operatives of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Nigeria Customs Service, Zone B, Kaduna, attached to Kebbi State.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 7, 2026, between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon, along the Nagari College–Illelar-Yari axis within Birnin Kebbi metropolis, where the deceased was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away at midnight and was later buried in his hometown, Argungu.

This tragic development is said to have heightened concerns over alleged extra-judicial killings and abuse of power by security operatives.

Shehu Yusuf Bunza AMDON Secretary, Kebbi State Chapter on behalf of its members says the act was unjustified with an excessive use of force, which has instilled fear and panic among its members and residents of Kebbi State.

The fact that the incident happened in broad daylight raises serious questions about accountability and respect for the sanctity of human life and calls on the the Kebbi State Government to, Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible to ensure that justice is served.

The members further call on the Nigeria Customs Service to carry out an independent and transparent investigation and take decisive steps to prevent a recurrence of such incidents. The association also demands adequate compensation and support for the bereaved family.

Survived by two wives, seven children, and aged parents, AMDON extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and prays that Allah grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.