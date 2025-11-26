The Rivers State Command has dismissed claims of an alleged herdsmen invasion in the state, circulating in a viral video on social media. In a Wednesday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command described the report as “false, misleading, and desig...

The Rivers State Command has dismissed claims of an alleged herdsmen invasion in the state, circulating in a viral video on social media.

In a Wednesday statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command described the report as “false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.”

The statement reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video circulating on social media, falsely claiming that Fulani herdsmen were attacked in Rivers State and were repelled by Ijaw youths.

“The Police Command wishes to state unequivocally that these claims and reports are entirely false, misleading, and designed to incite panic among the public.”

It added, “The Command emphasises that there have been no incidents or reports of Fulani herdsmen attacks in any part of Rivers State. This fabricated narrative is a deliberate attempt by mischief makers to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the State.

“We urge the public to disregard this misinformation and exercise restraint in sharing unverified content that could spark unnecessary tension or damage the State’s reputation. The Police Command, working in synergy with other security agencies, remains committed to protecting lives and property, preventing crime, and maintaining peace and order across Rivers State.

“Robust security measures are in place, including operational patrol teams, surveillance units, and tactical squads.”

The statement further added that the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga A. Adepoju, is dedicated to transparent and accountable policing, advising the public to remain calm, vigilant, and verify information through official channels before sharing.