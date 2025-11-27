The Kogi State Police Command has debunked rumours of a bandit invasion in the Zango, Crusher, and Felele areas of Lokoja, the State capital. The Command described the reports as fake news aimed at creating unnecessary tension and public unrest. The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarof...

The Kogi State Police Command has debunked rumours of a bandit invasion in the Zango, Crusher, and Felele areas of Lokoja, the State capital.

The Command described the reports as fake news aimed at creating unnecessary tension and public unrest.

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, warned individuals behind the spread of false information to desist from such acts.

According to a statement by the state command, the CP added that anyone found responsible for causing fear and panic would face arrest and prosecution.

The statement reads: “The Kogi State Police Command has dismissed rumours of a bandit invasion in the Zango, Crusher, and Felele areas of Lokoja, describing the reports as fake news aimed at creating unnecessary tension.

“Commissioner of Police, Naziru Kankarofi, warned individuals spreading false information to desist, adding that anyone found responsible for causing fear and panic would face arrest and prosecution.

“The Command reaffirmed that tactical units, including the Police Mobile Force and counter-terrorism teams, have been deployed to strategic locations to maintain security across the state. Residents were urged to continue their normal activities and promptly report any suspicious movements to security agencies.

“The Police stressed that security is a shared responsibility and encouraged the public to cooperate with authorities to keep communities safe.

“The Police said suspicious activities can be reported via: 07038329084.”