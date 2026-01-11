The Adamawa State Police Command has announced a statewide crackdown on reckless driving and illegal car and power bike racing following a surge in fatal road traffic accidents across major highways and urban centres in the State....

In a statement issued by the command Publicrelationsoffice Suleiman Ngroje, the Command said investigations revealed that most of the accidents were caused by over-speeding, dangerous overtaking, unlicensed driving, and illegal road racing involving vehicles and power bikes activities described as a growing threat to public safety.

The command warned motorists, commercial drivers, and motorcycle riders to strictly comply with traffic laws, stressing that the Police would no longer tolerate actions that endanger lives and property.

As part of the renewed enforcement drive, the Police said the ban on power bike and vehicle racing on public roads would be strictly enforced across Adamawa State.

The Adamawa State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and ensuring safer roads for residents and travellers within the state.