Sokoto state Police command has confirmed the killings of five persons in villages of Isa and Sabon Birnin Local government areas of Sokoto state

The Police public Relations Officer of the command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sadiq Abubakar confirmed the killings to TVCNEWS in a telephone chat.

He said three persons were killed in Isa local government and two others lost their lives in Sabon Binni local government areas

Mr. Abubakar said the assailants suspected to be armed bandits invaded villages of Bargaja, shooting sporadically and carted away unspecified number of cattle that were latter recovered by men of the Nigeria security forces

He said the separate attacks happened simultaneously in the two neighbouring local government, but prompt response of the security forces led to the recovery of the rustled cattle

Earlier Member Representing Isa/Sabon federal Constituency, Mamman Bargaja told TVCNEWS that the frequency of the attacks in the surrounding villages of Isa and Sabon Bini have disrupted farming activities

He said villages of Modachi, Lugo, Garzau, Tozai Dan Tatsako, Sardauna, Rumbukawa, Takalmawa and Turankawa have come under consistent attacks by suspected bandits in recent times

He call on the federal government and the security forces to redouble their efforts in fighting the marauding bandits that displaced hundreds of villages in the two local government areas.