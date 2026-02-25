Gunmen have abducted six worshippers during a midnight attack on a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Uso community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, sparking renewed security concerns along the Akure-Owo highway corridor. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 12:5...

Gunmen have abducted six worshippers during a midnight attack on a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Uso community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, sparking renewed security concerns along the Akure-Owo highway corridor.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 12:50 am, when suspected kidnappers reportedly stormed a Celestial Church located along the Uso-Owo Expressway and whisked away six worshippers to an unknown destination.

Uso lies along the busy Akure-Owo highway, a stretch that has witnessed repeated security challenges in recent times.

Community sources said one of the abducted worshippers managed to escape from the captors shortly after the attack, while the whereabouts of the remaining victims were still unknown as of press time.

Confirming the development, spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said operatives of the Command, under the leadership of CP Adebowale Lawal, swung into action immediately after receiving the report.

According to him, police personnel, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated rescue operations.

He disclosed that sustained joint efforts had led to the successful rescue of one of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of a suspect linked to the attack.

The suspect, he said, has made useful statements aiding ongoing investigations.

Security operations, he added, are continuing to secure the safe release of the remaining victims and to apprehend all those involved in the incident.

The Command urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could assist ongoing operations.