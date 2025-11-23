Police authorities in Borno State have confirmed that a group of young female farmers were abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists in the Askira Uba Local Government Area. The incident happened on Friday evening in the Massa community, where the girls reported to be between 15 and 20 years old, were ...

Police authorities in Borno State have confirmed that a group of young female farmers were abducted by suspected ISWAP terrorists in the Askira Uba Local Government Area.

The incident happened on Friday evening in the Massa community, where the girls reported to be between 15 and 20 years old, were on farmlands harvesting their crops when the attackers arrived and took 12 of them away.

The police say search and rescue efforts are already underway, with security agencies working to track the perpetrators and secure the safe return of the victims.

ISWAP has carried out repeated attacks on farming communities during the harvest season, often disrupting food production and spreading fear across rural areas.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as operations continue in the affected zone.