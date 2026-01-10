The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the discovery of alleged bandits’ warning notes in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area of the state, saying an investigation has commenced to determine their origin and intent....

The development has reportedly triggered panic among residents of Ikoyi-Ile following claims that suspected bandits planned to attack the town.

Ikoyi-Ile is one of the communities in Oriire Local Government Area, the same council where five forest guards were recently killed near the Old Oyo National Park.

According to information gathered, two different threat notes allegedly written by suspected bandits were dropped at the front and back of a building in the town.

The notes reportedly warned residents of an impending attack scheduled for Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

One of the notes, handwritten in Yoruba without any address or signature, was titled “Lati Odo Bandit.”

It read in part: “Lati Odo Bandit, a o wa ni January 20th, 2026. E duro de wa ati pe ki e mu ra fun wa le. A wa lati wa fun yin ni ibanuje ni orilede yin. Ni Ikoyi-Ile, Ile Oyo State. E mu ra le fun wa.”

The second note, written in English, stated: “Bandit information. See, now, three days we work for you. We said you in Ikoyi-Ile is the government that sent us. Wait for us.”

Although the authenticity of the notes and their alleged link to bandits have not yet been established, the warnings have caused widespread fear and tension in the community.

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the development, stating that the person who discovered the notes is currently being debriefed by the police.

In a message, Ayanlade said the Command has launched a full-scale investigation to uncover the source and motive behind the notes.

“The individual who allegedly discovered the said notes is currently undergoing debriefing, while the Command has commenced a full-scale investigation to determine the origin and intent of the note,” he said.

He added that the State Police Command appreciate members of the public for their cooperation and urged residents to remain calm while security agencies handle the situation.