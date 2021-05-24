There was a mild drama in Akure, the Ondo state capital today as a group of traditional worshippers reportedly disrupted construction work at the site of a Federal Housing project.

The timely intervention of the police prevented a bloody clash between them.

The worshipers reportedly stormed the site to perform traditional rites.

The worshippers numbering over twenty consisting of both men and women were led by Chief Abisoye Asoga, the Adigun of Akureland.

They arrived at the site at about 9 am with a black fowl, white pigeon, and other items to perform rituals.

Their arrival at the site caused apprehension among site workers for hours.

The developer of the federal housing estate, and its Managing Director, Otunba Ademola Akin-Benson had to lodge a complaint at the state police command

The worshippers and the developer were taken to the police headquarters for amicable settlement