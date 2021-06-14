A 35-year-old woman from Ogun State, identified as Blessing Ebuneku Agoro, has been arrested for selling her two biological daughters, Semilore Agoro (4 years) and Deborah Agoro (2 years) for N300,000.

The lady allegedly sold the children without her husband’s knowledge, according to Oluwaseyi Agoro, who reported the incident to the police.

According to Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), the husband reported to the Redeemed Camp Divisional Headquarters on Sunday that he went on a trip and returned on Tuesday without seeing his two daughters.

According to the PPRO, Oluwaseyi told the police that efforts to make his wife tell him the whereabouts of the girls yielded no result.

“Upon the report, the DPO of the Redeemed Camp Division, CSP Alabi Akinjide, detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who was already with the camp’s code of conduct department.

Advertisement

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that her husband left home for the past two years and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children, with her other two children she had for another man,” it said.

She added that as she was pondering her options, a man named Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a Port Harcourt couple in desperate need of children.

“She sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of 300,000,” Oyeyemi said.

Abimbola Oyeyemi added that her confession led to the arrest of the said Imoleayo; “they were both assisting the police in the investigation,” the PPRO confirmed.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, directed that the suspects be sent to the state CIID’s anti-human trafficking and child labor section. He also stated that the sold girls must be recovered and returned to their parents as soon as feasible.