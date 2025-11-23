The Ondo State Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects linked to the violent attack on Fuji musician Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, during a burial ceremony in the Okitipupa Local Government Area. Police spokesperson Olushola Ayanlade stated that the suspects were apprehended tha...

The Ondo State Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects linked to the violent attack on Fuji musician Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere, during a burial ceremony in the Okitipupa Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson Olushola Ayanlade stated that the suspects were apprehended thanks to the swift action of security operatives who responded to the disturbance at the Government Field, where the incident took place.

The attack instigated panic among guests, destroying musical equipment and causing injuries to members of Obesere’s band, prompting widespread public condemnation.

In his response, Andrew Ogunsakin, Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government, is seeking to engage Obesere and his management team to help alleviate tensions and promote lasting peace in the community.

Mr Ogunsakin praised the rapid response of security agencies and reiterated the local government’s zero-tolerance policy toward hooliganism, assuring residents that measures are being implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.

He emphasised that the council remains dedicated to maintaining law and order while fostering a safe environment for both residents and visitors.

