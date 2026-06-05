The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected drug traffickers and recovered large quantities of hard drugs in separate intelligence-led operations across the state. The arrests were disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Bright Edafe. According to the…...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested three suspected drug traffickers and recovered large quantities of hard drugs in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

The arrests were disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Bright Edafe.

According to the statement by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on Friday, June 5, operatives of the Special Enquiry Unit on stop-and-search duty at the First Niger Bridge Head in Asaba intercepted a Mercedes truck with registration number KRV 837 ZN on June 3.

The truck was driven by 47-year-old Obinna Nwosu, a resident of Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, who allegedly claimed he was transporting plumbing materials.

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However, a search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered 13,000 sachets of 100mg Tramadol, 100 sachets of 225mg Tramadol, 100 sachets of Swinol, 300 sachets of Rohypnol, 60 sachets of Codeine Phosphate tablets and 100 tablets of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), popularly known as Molly.

The police said the suspect was taken into custody while investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend other persons linked to the consignment.

In a separate operation on the same day, operatives of the Command Anti-Vice Squad acting on intelligence raided a suspected drug distribution point in Alegbo Community, Owa-Alero, in Ika North East Local Government Area.

The operation led to the arrest of two suspects identified as Henry Edward and Okwudili Kingsley.

Preliminary investigations, according to the police, revealed that the suspects were allegedly involved in a drug distribution network operating within the area.

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Items recovered from the suspects included five gallons of fermented cannabis mixture popularly known as “Monkey Tail,” as well as large quantities of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.

The suspects and exhibits remain in police custody while further investigations continue.

Commenting on the operations, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their diligence and professionalism.

Oyeniyi reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against drug trafficking and other organised crimes, noting that illicit drugs remain a major driver of cultism, armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

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He also urged members of the public to support the police with timely and credible information to aid crime prevention and detection.