The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained fight against violent crime with the arrest of three notorious armed robbery suspects involved ...

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its sustained fight against violent crime with the arrest of three notorious armed robbery suspects involved in “one-chance” criminal operations and the gruesome murder of a legal practitioner, Barrister Chigbo Princess Nwamaka Mediatrix.

The arrest followed clear directives issued by the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, to ensure that all perpetrators connected to the heinous murder of the victim and other similar crimes within the FCT are swiftly identified and brought to justice.

Between 5th and 10th January, 2026, operatives of the Command’s Scorpion Squad, led by ACP Victor Ogbeide Godfrey, acting on reconstructive digital intelligence, tracked the victim’s mobile phone and conducted follow up operations at Dei-Dei, Dakwa, and Dan-Tata communities within Kubwa Area of the FCT.

These intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of the following suspects:

1. Saifullahi Yusuf (Male, 22 years) – from Kaduna State, resident at Dan-Tata Community, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

2. Ishau Yusuf (Male, 24 years) – from , Kaduna State, resident at Dan-Tata Community, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

3. Minka’ilu Jibril, also known as Dan-Hajia – from, Kaduna State.

It is pertinent to note that the first and second suspects are biological brothers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious “one-chance” armed robbery syndicate that has been operating on and off within the FCT for several years, particularly during festive periods.

Further investigations revealed that on 5th January, 2026, at about 5:50 p.m., Barr. Princess Chigbo unknowingly boarded their black Volkswagen Golf 3 vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, unaware that the occupants were criminals.

Upon entry into the vehicle, the suspects wound up the tinted windows and threatened the victim with weapons in an attempt to force her to pay ransom for her own release.

When she allegedly refused to cooperate, she was physically assaulted and pushed out of the moving vehicle along the Kubwa Expressway, resulting in her death.

The suspects further admitted to dispossessing the victim of her Android mobile phone, which was later sold at Dei-Dei for the sum of One Hundred and Twenty Thousand Naira (₦120,000). From which:

• Minka’ilu Jibril received ₦30,000

• Saifullahi Yusuf received ₦15,000

• Ishau Yusuf and another suspect currently at large, Musa, shared the remaining amount.

During the arrest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspects:

• Five (5) scissors

• Two (2) sharp dagger knives

• Two (2) knives

• One (1) long chain used for restraining victims

• One (1) plier

These items are believed to have been used in the commission of their criminal activities.

Investigation is ongoing, and intensive efforts are in top gear to apprehend the remaining suspect currently at large, as well as to uncover any additional criminal networks linked to the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, PSC, commends the professionalism and dedication of the operatives involved and reassures residents of the FCT that the Command remains resolute in its commitment to rid the Territory of criminal elements.

Members of the public are once again advised to remain vigilant, avoid boarding unregistered or suspicious vehicles, and promptly report any suspicious activities through the Commands emergency numbers: 08032003913, 07057337653.

Further updates will be communicated as investigations progress.