Police arrest suspects in Killing of retired officer in Imo

Imo State Police Command is making breakthrough in fishing out all perpetrators involved in the Murder of a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, Christian Kpatuma at his country home in Mgbala, Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State.



In a Statement by the Command’s Public relations officer Micheal Abattam, the operatives on Sunday stormed hoodlums hideout at kpokpokiri village in Agwa Community, on sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire on them.

Advertisement

There was an exchange of gun fire and due to the superior fire-power of the Police, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while two others, Ifeanyi Atta and Osundu Azuakolam were arrested and other suspects escaped with bullets wounds.

Abattam noted that on searching the criminal hideout, two locally made short guns with four live cartridges and six expended ones were recovered.

Advertisement

According to him, the arrested suspects, on interrogation confessed to the crime and mentioned one Ikemefuna Fredrick as their operational commander.

The Suspects have volunteered to assist the police in the arrest of other members of their gang that escaped.