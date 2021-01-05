A 22-year old man, Musa Hamza, has been arrested by the police for allegedly beheading a teenager and dismembering his body in Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

The suspect also gouged the teenager’s two eyes, burnt the body and head, and buried it in a shallow grave.

This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations officer in Bauchi State, Ahmed Wakil.

Wakil a Deputy Superintendent of Police, disclosed that all the buried parts of the victim were exhumed for medical examination.

He said: “On the 21st December 2020 at about 9.30am, detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested one Musa Hamza (22) of Unguwar Wake village, Alkaleri L.G.A, who lured one Adamu Ibrahim (17) of the same address, into the outskirt of the village forest and killed him with a stick and then beheaded him.

“He forcefully gorged his two eyes, burnt the body and head and buried them separately in a shallow grave located in a nearby bush.

“During the investigation, all the buried human parts were exhumed and taken to General Hospital Alkaleri for medical examination where the medical doctor certified that the body parts had been removed.”

He added that upon interrogation, “The two eyes were recovered from the principal suspect, who voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime and was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for a ritual to enable him to be rich.”

The exhibits recovered from the suspect, according to him, are one Knife, one mp3 player, one pair of rubber shoes and a lighter.

He stated that the investigation is on-going after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution and possible conviction.

This is coming barely three days after the Bauchi State Police Command, through its Spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement disclosed that a 20-year old man in was arrested for allegedly cutting off the private part of a six-year-old child for suspected ritual purposes.

The Police said that the incident happened on December 30, 2020, at about 7.20pm when one Hafsatu Wada of Zango area of Jama’are LGA, reported at the Jama’are Police Station that her niece Safarau Mohammed (not real name) of the same address was found crying in a pool of her blood and was rushed to the hospital where a medical doctor confirmed that her private part had been cut off with a sharp object.