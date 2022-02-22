Police arrest suspected railway vandals in Oyo

The Oyo state police command has arrested suspected vandals for stealing and selling railways assets.

The suspects; Ibrahim Saidu and his accomplice, Muritala Abdulahi were arrested at Ile-Esho Area, Omi-Adio in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo state while trying to steal the government’s assets.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo state Police command Wale Osifeso says the suspects have confessed to the crime and are cooperating with ongoing investigations tailored at apprehending their entire criminal network.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police enjoins the citizenry to be unrelenting in the provision of credible and timely information, capable of nipping crime in the bud at all times.