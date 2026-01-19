The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly operating an illegal medical clinic in Ore, in Ore/Odigbo Local Government Area of the State....

The command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday. He said the operation was part of intensified efforts to dismantle medical criminal networks across the state.

According to Jimoh, the suspect, Idris Nasiru, was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation by the command’s surveillance team.

A search of the suspect’s premises led to the recovery of injection needles, medical drips, bandages and assorted medical kits. Further searches of his residence, conducted with a duly authorised warrant, uncovered used injection bottles, needles and syringes.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspect is not a registered medical practitioner, confirming that the clinic was being operated illegally.

Jimoh said the suspect had made useful statements in custody and would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigations.

He added that the Commissioner of Police urged residents to provide credible information to support the fight against crime and criminality.

The police also advised members of the public to exercise caution when seeking medical services to avoid falling victim to unqualified practitioners.

Jimoh assured residents that the command remains committed to eradicating medical crimes in all forms.