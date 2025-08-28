The Police in Ondo State have uncovered a case of self-kidnapping involving a 42-year-old woman, Mrs. Sanmori Taiwo, and her 62-year-old husband, Pastor Sanmori Olubumi Joshua, residents of Road 5, Power Line, Ondo City....

The Police in Ondo State have uncovered a case of self-kidnapping involving a 42-year-old woman, Mrs. Sanmori Taiwo, and her 62-year-old husband, Pastor Sanmori Olubumi Joshua, residents of Road 5, Power Line, Ondo City.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka Olushola, the incident happened on August 23, 2025, when Mrs. Taiwo intentionally locked herself in a room at their home.

Her husband allegedly contacted relatives, claiming she had been abducted by gunmen demanding a ransom of ₦10 million for her release.

Suspicions arose when a relative, FaseghaJoseph, questioned the validity of the claims and subsequently reported the situation to the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal.

In response, operatives from the Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad (SAKS), alongside officers from the Enu-Owa Division, swiftly raided the couple’s residence.

Upon their arrival, Mrs. Taiwo was found at the home, where she falsely stated that she had just been freed by her “abductors” after a ransom of ₦5 million had been paid.

However, during questioning at police headquarters, she confessed that the entire abduction was orchestrated to extort money from her relatives abroad, with the intention of settling debts and addressing personal needs.

Both Mrs. Taiwo and her husband are currently in custody and facing investigation, with legal action anticipated.

The state commissioner of Police reiterated the command’s dedication to combating all forms of crime, whether genuine or fabricated.

He credited the operation’s success to the community policing strategy promoted by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, which emphasizes intelligence-led initiatives and community collaboration.

The Command also recognized the invaluable assistance of local forest hunters and residents in enhancing security operations, urging the public to remain vigilant and supportive of security efforts in the state.