Police in Jigawa State say they have arrested more than 150 people in a sweeping crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking. The arrests ranging from suspected kidnappers and armed robbers to drug dealers and cattle rustlers were announced by the State Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, a...

Police in Jigawa State say they have arrested more than 150 people in a sweeping crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking.

The arrests ranging from suspected kidnappers and armed robbers to drug dealers and cattle rustlers were announced by the State Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, at his first press briefing in Dutse since taking office in July.

One of the most high-profile suspects is 47-year-old Adamu Musa, described by police as a “notorious kidnap kingpin”.

He is accused of abducting four people in neighboring Kano State and collected more than eight million naira in ransom before he was apprehended and charged to court.

In another case, three men were arrested in Malam-Madori after allegedly breaking into shops and stealing nearly one million naira in cash, mobile phones and other valuables. Police say all stolen items were recovered.

Officers also detained 25-year-old Iro Garba in Ringim, accused of armed robbery while dressed in army camouflage.

He reportedly confessed to being part of a wider gang operating across Jigawa, Kano and Bauchi States.

According to police, the operation led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, several vehicles and motorcycles, 14 stolen cows, and more than 16,000 tablets of banned drugs including tramadol and diazepam.

The suspects include:

10 for armed robbery

18 for homicide

16 for rape and sexual offences

50 for drug offences

43 for theft

Commissioner Dahiru Muhammad praised his officers for their commitment and urged residents to keep sharing intelligence with security agencies.