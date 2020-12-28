The Osun State Police command has arrested an Octogenarian for allegedly impregnating a 12 year old girl.

Rafiu Abimbola, 85, was arrested after the mother of the girl accused him of sleeping with her teenage daughter. The incident occurred at Isundunrin in the Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State.

Mr. Abimbola was reportedly taken to the Ejigbo Division of the Nigeria Police Force for questioning.

Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Yemisi Opalola who confirmed the arrest said;

“The victim, aged 12, and her mum, Folasade Ola, reported the matter at the Ejigbo Division.

The complaints said one Rafiu Abimbola of Oba’s Compound, Isundunrin, near Ejigbo, aged 85, had sexual intercourse with the minor sometime in September 2020.

They also said the intercourse resulted in pregnancy. The suspect has been arrested, while the victim has been taken to hospital for a test. An investigation has commenced into the matter.”