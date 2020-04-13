A total of One Hundred and Ninety One (191) suspects have been arrested in Lagos and Ogun States in connection with the incidents. The following exhibits, fifteen (15) locally-made guns, fifty-two (52) live cartridges, forty-two (42) Cutlasses and axes and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana have been recovered from the hoodlums by the Police Teams in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis.

The DIG, Peter B. Ogunyanwo,fdc can be reached through this GSM No: 0803 389 3226. The Control Room Numbers for Lagos Command are 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are 08081770416 and 08081770419.

The IGP assures the citizens that the police will not sit idly-by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country. He commends Nigerians for their steadfastness, patience, perseverance and vigilance at this critical time.