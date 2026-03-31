The Anambra State Police Command has recorded a fresh breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on criminal syndicates, with the arrest of a suspected gang armourer and recovery of additional weapons in Ogidi. The development follows an earlier operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, on March 21,…...

The Anambra State Police Command has recorded a fresh breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on criminal syndicates, with the arrest of a suspected gang armourer and recovery of additional weapons in Ogidi.

The development follows an earlier operation by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu, on March 21, 2026, which led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of arms.

According to the Command, sustained investigation and interrogation led to the arrest of the suspected ringleader, identified as 46-year-old Chukwuka Anene, who reportedly confessed to serving as the armourer of the gang.

Police said the suspect subsequently guided operatives to the group’s hideout in Ogidi, where a cache of weapons was recovered.

Items seized include two pump-action guns, two locally made Beretta pistols, five rounds of 9mm ammunition, seven live cartridges, a beret linked to a cult group, and body armour.

The Command said efforts have been intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate, while investigations remain ongoing.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state, urging residents to continue providing credible information to support security operations.