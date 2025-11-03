The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested several suspected criminals, including cattle rustlers, thieves, and drug dealers, in a series of coordinated operations across the State....

The Command says the move is part of its ongoing effort to rid communities of crime and make the state safer for residents.

In Ringim Local Government Area, police operatives acting on credible intelligence arrested two suspects in connection with cattle rustling.

The suspects, identified as Jibrin Yahya, aged 20, from Anchau village, and Garba from Beguwa village (now at large), were caught after allegedly stealing three cows and motorcycles.

The stolen items have since been recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

In another operation in Kazaure Local Government, officers apprehended Aliyu Abubakar, aged 24, and Suleiman Abubakar, aged 26, with three stolen rams and a motorcycle.

The suspects were intercepted while attempting to sell the animals at Maigatari market.

Police say the swift response followed a community distress call a move that shows the importance of public cooperation in fighting crime.

Similarly, in Dutse Metropolis, police in Takur Adua arrested three suspects believed to be members of a motorcycle theft syndicate.

One of the suspects, Musbahu Sabo, recently released from a correctional centre for a similar offence, was caught alongside Amiru Adamu and Aliyu Abubakar, who is now on the run.

A stolen motorcycle was recovered during the operation, and investigations are ongoing to trace other accomplices.

In a separate operation against drug abuse, police carried out raids in Basirka, Hadejia, Yalleman, Kaugama, and Sule-Tankarkar areas, leading to the arrest of several suspected drug dealers.

Over 3,400 pieces of illicit drugs, including Exol, D5, rubber solution, suck and die, and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, were recovered during the raids.

All suspects are currently being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse and will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended officers for their professionalism and thanked residents for their cooperation.

He assured the public that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring peace and security across Jigawa State.

He also urged citizens to continue providing useful information to the police, stressing that community support is vital to sustaining the state’s growing reputation as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful regions.