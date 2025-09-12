The police in Zamfara says it has arrested thirteen Suspected armed bandits, fifteen bandits collaborators and rescued nineteen kidnapped victims...

The police also recovers four AK47 riffles from the armed bandits, four Magazines and four other suspects involved in various crimes were arrested

The state commissioner of police Ibrahim Maikaba stated this while addressing officer’s and Tactical commanders of the command during…… At the command headquarters in Gusau, Zamfara state

The 31st Zamfara police commissioner says other kidnapped victims are still in captivity and his men are on the trail of the kidnappers with the aim to rescue those in captivity

CP Maikaba further adds that with the successes recorded in the last one month security situation in Zamfara has improved

Farmers according to him wi also have access to their farms especially as harvesting season is fast approaching

The Zamfara police command also presented commendation letters to seven officers person

“I specifically commend Asp. Goma Ibrahim and his team for their professionalism and dedication, Which led to the recovery of the firearms and the arrest of two key suspects”

“Additionally, we deliberated on critical security challenges affecting the state. Recommendations were made to further enhance operational efficiency and bolster the overall security framework of the Command”

“The Command again reiterated it’s determine commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and working collaboratively with all stakeholders in ensuring a safer Zamfara State.