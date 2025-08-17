The Nigeria Police Force has made significant breakthroughs in its ongoing fight against kidnapping and gun running with a series of well coordinated and intelligence led operations...

These operations, executed by tactical units in Kaduna and Delta States, led to the arrest of eight high-profile suspects and the recovery of assorted firearms, ammunition, and fabricated weapons.

In Kaduna State, following the abduction of one Hussaini Ibrahim from Jagindi Tasha Village, Jema’a LGA, operatives of the state Police command launched a coordinated rescue operation which successfully yielded results when the abductors abandoned the victim in a nearby forest.

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of four suspects directly connected with the abduction, named Umar Yusuf Jabiri of Jagindi Tasha, Buhari Muhammad, a.k.a. “General” of Bayya village, Ahmadu Nasiru of Gidan Waya and Zakari Saleh and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and two (2) locally fabricated Ak-47 rifles.

In a related development, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acting on credible intelligence intercepted a suspicious waybill from Jos, Plateau state headed for Gusua, Zamfara state. Detailed search conducted led to the recovery of an Ak-47 rifle hidden inside a sack.

Follow-up investigation on the origin of the waybill led to the arrest of two suspects, one Abdulmumin Sani and Naziru Musa who had arrived in Gusau to take delivery of the firearm from Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, in Delta State, operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT), supported by the X-Squad and Buffalo Patrol units, raided a kidnapping gang hideout along Ibusa Road.

One Chiadiji Collins, a.k.a. “Smooth,” aged 42, a notorious suspected kidnapper linked to multiple abductions in the Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, and Asaba axis, was apprehended.

A subsequent search of his residence in Ewulu community, Aniocha South LGA, led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle and forty rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a second suspect, Ezechie Andrew, who was found in possession of two pump-action guns and two live cartridges.

All suspects are currently assisting the Police in series of investigations to apprehend other members of their gangs. The suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of all investigations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commended the tactical precision, professionalism, and bravery of the operatives involved in these successful operations which are reflections of proactive intelligence gathering.

He again reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to remain ahead of criminal elements through intelligence-led policing, inter-agency collaboration, and robust community engagement.

He further urged citizens to remain vigilant, provide timely information, and support the police in its efforts to combat crimes and maintain law and order.