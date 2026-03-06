The Edo State Police Command has arrested 65 suspected kidnappers, recovered ransom cash and military uniforms in a major operational success following a coordinated midnight raid in the state. In a Friday statement signed by ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Police Public Relations Officer, the command made the...

In a Friday statement signed by ASP Eno Ikoedem, the Police Public Relations Officer, the command made the successful arrest while acting on credible intelligence that suspected kidnappers were sighted at a Zango and Max Square Properties in Aviele.

The statement also revealed that following further technical analysis that linked ransom negotiation activities to the area, tactical teams from the State Headquarters, in collaboration with operatives under Area Command Auchi and Area Command Ekpoma, stormed the identified hideouts.

The statement reads, “The operation led to the arrest of 65 suspected kidnappers and recovery of exhibits including the cash sum of one million, eight hundred and fifty thousand naira (₦1,850,000), reasonably suspected to be ransom proceeds, as well as uniforms and kits of the Nigerian Army and other incriminating items.

“No casualty was recorded. The suspects and exhibits have been moved to the State Headquarters, Benin City, and are undergoing discreet investigations to ascertain their level of involvement in kidnapping.”

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, commends the operatives for their professionalism and reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to dismantling kidnapping networks across the State as the command continues to seek the support and cooperation of the general public.