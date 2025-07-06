The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of no fewer than 52 suspected cultists in Mushin during coordinated raids on identified criminal hideouts on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the operation followed credible intelligence that some cult groups were planning to unleash violence during the so-called ‘7:7 Cultism Day’ — a date often marked by inter-gang clashes and reprisals.

He disclosed that the suspects were apprehended while allegedly preparing for coordinated attacks and are currently in police custody pending further investigation and prosecution.

“In a proactive and intelligence-led operation, the Command today (Sunday) raided cultist hideouts around Mushin and arrested 52 suspected cultists who were plotting violent attacks ahead of tomorrow,” Hundeyin said.

The operation was carried out under the directive of the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, who earlier met with anti-cultism, tactical, and squadron commanders to strategise on preventive measures.

CP Jimoh also issued a strong warning to hotel operators, property owners, and parents to be vigilant and ensure their premises or wards are not used or involved in cult-related activities.

He reiterated the Command’s readiness to ensure maximum security across the state, particularly on July 7, which has in the past witnessed cult-related killings and violent confrontations.

“The Command has mobilised the Police Anti-Cultism Squad, Mobile Force, Intelligence Department, and other tactical units to detect, prevent, and arrest cultists before they strike,” Hundeyin said.

He assured Lagosians that comprehensive security deployments have been made across the state to maintain peace and protect lives and property.

“The Command will not hesitate to enforce the full weight of the law on any establishment or individual aiding or harbouring cult activities,” he warned.

The police urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear but report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 08063299264 or 08065154338.