The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man, Garuba Aminu, for unlawful possession of an item suspected to be a human part in Oyo town.

The suspect was apprehended on Thursday morning at about 8:00 a.m. in the Commercial Oroki area after vigilant residents reportedly noticed his suspicious movements while he posed as a scavenger.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, concerned members of the community searched the suspect and allegedly discovered a cut lower right leg suspected to be a human part concealed inside a sack filled with waste plastic bottles.

Police said a joint patrol team, working with other security agencies, swiftly responded to the scene following a distress report.

The team rescued the suspect from an angry mob that had gathered and was reportedly attempting to lynch him.

The suspected human part was recovered and secured as exhibit for forensic examination and further investigation.

The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a thorough and discreet investigation to determine the source of the suspected human part and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Command commended members of the public for their vigilance and timely action, which led to the arrest. It, however, cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands, warning that mob action is unlawful and can obstruct justice.

The Oyo State Police Command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property and assured the public that updates would be provided as investigations progress.