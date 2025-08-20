Enugu State Police Command has arrested one suspect Ikediekpere Obodoagu for alleged kidnapping and murder of his five-year-old male cousin, Wisdom Oboagu....

Enugu State Police Command has arrested one suspect Ikediekpere Obodoagu for alleged kidnapping and murder of his five-year-old male cousin, Wisdom Oboagu.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public relations officer

SP DANIEL NDUKWE, hinted that the accomplice, Sunday Michael, a security guard at 9th Mile and native of Mayo-Belwa LGA of Adamawa State, was also arrested.

The command explained that the suspects were apprehended by the operative’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, following intelligence gathered after ransom demands were reported.

He highlighted that the child (victim) was first reported missing on 26th July 2025, after their Investigations revealed that the prime suspect used his accomplice to demand ₦1,000,000 ransom from the victim’s father, in an attempt to disguise his identity.

When the ransom went unmet, the suspect murdered the child and buried him in a bush near their residence in Okinitor, Amankwo Ngwo, Udi LGA.

The statement hinted that prime suspects during interrogation confessed to the crime and led the operatives to the scene, where the victim’s body was exhumed in the presence of medical personnel, including a doctor, who certified the child dead.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus-Giwa affirmed the Command’s commitment to detecting heinous crimes and ensuring that the suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations.