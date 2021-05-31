Police in Zamfara says it has arrested fifteen Hoodlums’ during protest that almost turned bloody in Kaura Namoda local government area of the state

The police also Recovers three Locally Made Guns and other weapons from the youths

Confirming the incidents to TVC NEWS, the spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says the situation has been brought under control

According to him, the police will no longer tolerate any act of lawlessness in the guise of peaceful protest

The Command appeal to parents and guardians to control their children and wards against involvement in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state.

Youths in Kaura Namoda and other surrounding communities today blocked Kaura – Gusau highway expressing their anger over rising insecurity in Kaura Namoda and other parts of the state.