The Delta State Police Command has arrested 13 suspects in separate sting operations in Agbor and Ogwashi-Uku, recovering an English pistol, live ammunition and a large quantity of illicit drugs.

On 17 September 2025, a joint patrol team led by CSP Israel Okomoyon, Divisional Police Officer of Ogwashi-Uku Division, intercepted three men on a motorcycle. A search of the suspects — Emmanuel Ibekwe, 25; Victor Chibuzor, 25; and Zakaria Joro, 25 — led to the recovery of an English pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition.

The trio were transferred to the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation.

In a separate raid on 13 September 2025, operatives of the Eagle Net Special Squad, in collaboration with the Nigeria Hunters Forest Security Service, stormed a hotel along the Asaba–Benin Expressway in Agbor, arresting 10 suspected drug peddlers, including hotel owner Markwuye Peter. A large quantity of illicit drugs was recovered.

Commissioner of Police Abaniwonda Olufemi said the arrests reflect the Command’s renewed drive against crime backed by intelligence, community collaboration and rapid response.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and support the police with credible information.