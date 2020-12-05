Candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the ongoing Plateau South Senatorial by-election, Nora Daduut has expressed confidence that she would emerge victorious at the polls following the overwhelming supports she has received.

She made this known shortly after casting her vote amidst cheers from supporters and well wishers.

The APC candidate was accredited at about 9am at her Polling Unit in Kwalla Mada 005.

She assured people of her total commitment to deliver her campaign promises and to effectively represent her constituents at the floor of the senate.