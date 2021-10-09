Plateau LG polls hold today as court dismisses PDP’s suit

Breaking News
-
The Passing Out Parade of Cadets of 68 regular course is currently holding at the…
-
Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani has presented Letter of Appointment to newly selected emir of…
-
The Appeal Court sitting in Jos the Plateau State Capital has dismissed the application of…
-
The Former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola…
-
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar attends a meeting of Northern PDP Governors and stakeholders in…
-
The President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Reverend Israel Akanji, has announced the release of…
-
Proceeding is still on at the moment on the Judgement of an Appeal filed by…
-
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Kaduna State ahead of tomorrow's Passing Out Parade of cadets…
-
Sokoto state police command has confirmed the attacked that led to the killing of nine…
-
At least nine persons have been allegedly killed in a clash involving farmers and herder…
The Appeal Court sitting in Jos the Plateau State Capital has dismissed the application of the PDP seeking to stop PLASIEC from conducting council polls in the State.
The move by the PDP was to stop the conduct of the Local Government Elections in the State slated for Saturday 8th of October 2021.
With the ruling, the coast is now clear for the conduct of the Plateau State Local Government elections across the 17 Local Government areas of the State.