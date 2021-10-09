Breaking News

Plateau LG polls hold today as court dismisses PDP’s suit

Plateau LG polls hold today as court dismisses PDP's suit
The Appeal Court sitting in Jos the Plateau State Capital has dismissed the application of the PDP seeking to stop PLASIEC from conducting council polls in the State.

The move by the PDP was to stop the conduct of the Local Government Elections in the State slated for Saturday 8th of October 2021.
With the ruling, the coast is now clear for the conduct of the Plateau State Local Government elections across the 17 Local Government areas of the State.

