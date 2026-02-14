The leadership dispute over the authentic State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress in Plateau State has been resolved following a decision by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its national headquarters in Abuja....

The leadership dispute over the authentic State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress in Plateau State has been resolved following a decision by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at its national headquarters in Abuja.

The resolution ends the protracted tussle between Ambassador Hannatu Gagara and Hon. Samuel Pam Gyang over the party’s state leadership.

The NWC’s decision was based on recommendations submitted by a reconciliation committee constituted on 14 October 2025 by the Zonal National Vice Chairman (North Central), Senator Tunde Ogbeha. The committee upheld the reinstatement of all congress-elected chairmen in line with Article 18 of the party’s constitution, which provides a four-year tenure for such officials.

Following the resolution, Gagara has assumed office as the National Assistant Zonal Woman Leader (North Central). Plateau State now has two representatives at the party’s national headquarters, including former minister and party leader, Barrister Solomon Dalung, alongside Gagara.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Silas Audu Wettok, the party expressed gratitude to residents, security agencies, and community elders across the 17 local government areas for maintaining peace during the dispute.

The ADC also reaffirmed its commitment to building inclusive political structures in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 general elections, assuring residents that the party would justify their confidence and support.