Planned National convention not suspended-APC

A report that the ruling All Progressives Congress’s planned National Convention has been postponed until June has been dismissed as fake news by the party.

The APC said the news is fake and advised the general public to completely disregard it.

A statement released on Wednesday by APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and signed by the National Secretary John James Akpanudoedehe said dates for Party activities such as meetings, Primaries, Congresses, National Conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

The Party said the faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case the planned National Convention are simply bent on causing confusion and fomenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news.

“The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course”.

The APC Caretaker Committee acknowledged and appreciated the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee works to address internal party disputes, litigation, and the fallout from recent Congresses, as well as reposition the Party in advance of the National Convention.