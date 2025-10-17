Paradigm Initiative (PIN), in partnership with Koneta Hub, has convened a two-day forum in Juba, South Sudan, bringing together lawmakers, policy experts, civil society representatives, private sector players and government officials to discuss the country’s draft Data Protection Law....

The dialogue aimed to strengthen South Sudan’s data protection framework, raise awareness among Members of Parliament and stakeholders, and document policy recommendations to ensure the proposed law aligns with human rights standards.

The meeting comes as the country faces rising dependence on digital platforms for communication, finance, humanitarian work and governance—trends that have heightened the urgency for data protection safeguards.

Director of Research and Planning at the National Communication Authority, Mr Chol Joseph Mayen, said the forum was timely and critical to building trust in South Sudan’s digital ecosystem, ensuring that the law remains people-centred and forward-looking.

Paradigm Initiative’s East Africa Programmes Officer, Miriam Beatrice Wanjiru, said the event offered a key opportunity to strengthen the Bill before parliamentary debate, while Koneta’s Executive Director, Denaya Dennis, stressed the absence of a comprehensive framework to address privacy and data misuse.

The convening, held under Paradigm Initiative’s Digital Policy Engagement Series (DiPES), forms part of ongoing advocacy efforts to promote digital rights and inclusion. Outcomes from the meeting will guide collective action towards the enactment of a robust, rights-based Data Protection Law in South Sudan.