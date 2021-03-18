Kwara united failed to return to the top of the Nigeria professional football league after crashing to a 2-0 defeat at Kano Pillars on Matchday 16 on Wednesday evening.

A second half penalty by captain Rabiu Ali and an added time goal by Usman Babalolo was all Kano Pillars needed to win in response to their defeat to Abia Warriors last weekend.

In other games, Heartland continued thier resurgence with a 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists, Rivers United drowned MFM FC 2-0 in port harcourt while Akwa United relied on Ndifreke Effiong’s lone strike to beat Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0.

Warri Wolves were held to a goalless draw by visiting Jigawa Golden state. The result prompted the sacking of Wolves manager Evans Ogenyi.

More matchday 16 games will be played on Thursday. Enugu Rangers will hope to pick points away to Katsina United to help them consolidate their lead at the summit of the league table.

Nasarawa United have a date with Dakkada FC while Plateau United host Sunshine stars.