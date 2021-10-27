Breaking News

P&ID: Court grants N30m bail to fmr petroleum ministry director Grace Taiga

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to a former director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga

The court granted her bail in the sum of N30 million Naira with one surety in like sum, who must have landed property in Abuja.

Mrs. Taiga was accused of being an accomplice in the multiple fraud case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

She is alleged to have been a key actor in the fraudulent Gas Supply and Processing Agreement.

Mrs. Taiga was re-arraigned on October 7th by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a nine-count amended allegation of taking bribes and other related offenses before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case has been adjourned until January 17th for a trial.

