<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">President Buhari has <\/span>received briefing from members of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on<!--more--> COVID\u201319 this afternoon at his residence, in the State House, Abuja.\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-124088" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/ptf-2-300x200.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-124089" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/ptf-3-300x192.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="192" \/> <img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-124090" src="https:\/\/www.tvcnews.tv\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/ptf1-300x178.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="178" \/>