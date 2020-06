Former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has been buried today in Ibadan at his residence in Oluyole estate.

The former APC Deputy National Chairman (South), died on the 25th of June in Lagos.

To ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and in light of the current circumstances of our national health challenges, the family had appealed to the public to observe strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their participation.