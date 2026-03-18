King Charles III and Queen Camilla treated President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to a display of objects from The Royal Collection Trust in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. According to the official X handle of Royal Family on Wednesday, the display was part of…...

King Charles III and Queen Camilla treated President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, to a display of objects from The Royal Collection Trust in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

According to the official X handle of Royal Family on Wednesday, the display was part of activities lined up to mark the State Visit of the Nigerian president to the UK.

President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a two-day state visit, the first in almost 40 years.

Earlier today, President Tinubu and First Lady were received at Windsor Castle, where they joined the King and Queen for a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle. Tinubu was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour, thereafter.

President Tinubu and the First Lady had earlier met Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who escorted them to formally meet the King and Queen.

Photo credit: X | The Royal Family