The wedding ceremony between Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari and the daughter of Emir of Bichi is ongoing in the ancient city of Bichi, Kano State, Northwest Nigeria.

Governors from the Northern Nigeria, especially those elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress are in attendance,

Also in attendance are serving and former lawmakers from different parts of the country.

As at the time of filing this report, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to arrive venue of the event.

The president earlier today visited Yola, Adamawa state capital, to commiserate with the family of the late Ahmed Joda.