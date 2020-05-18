President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday received in audience, former Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Victims Support Fund Committee, General TY Danjuma (Rtd) at the State House, Abuja.

Although details of their meeting was still unknown as at the time of filing this report, there are indications that the visit was to brief the president on the progress made by the Victims Support Fund Committee in addressing the plight of victims of terrorism.

The Victims Support Fund is a knowledge-driven and programme-based organisation, mobilising sustainable funding and building partnerships for the support and transformation of victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The committee’s core mandates include: