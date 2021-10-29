Photos: Eagle Square wearing new look ahead PDP National convention

The Eagles Square, Abuja is now wearing a new look ahead of the Saturday national elective convention of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt had earlier today dismissed the appeal of the suspended national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus seeking an interim injunction to restrain the PDP from conducting its national convention billed for Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31, 2021, in Abuja.

The three-man panel dismissed the appeal which was filed on October 14, 2021, for lacking in merit.

The judgment was read by Justice Gabriel Kolawale which was unanimously endorsed by the other two members of the panel.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers), the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party Caucus in the House of Representatives has described the dismissal of the suit filed by suspended National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus’ against the party as victory for democracy.

Chinda, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja, said that neither Secondus nor the PDP won the case, saying that the victory was for all Nigerians.