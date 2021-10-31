Breaking News

PFN advises President Buhari to declare bandits terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has been challenged by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria’s (PFN) South West zone to declare bandits in the North West and Northeast terrorists.

The organisation said it was a great disservice to the country and military operations, that bandits who have killed over 10,000 people and abducted countless people had yet to be classified as terrorists.

According to PFN, the fight against insecurity will take a new turn once President Buhari declares the bandits terrorists.

National Vice President PFN South West zone, Archbishop John Osa-Oni, argued that the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), which was declared a terrorist organisation, had not wreaked as much havoc as bandits.

The PFN also pleaded with Buhari to finish his term on a high note by not ordering the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to drop the appeal against the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt’s decision in favor of states collecting VAT (VAT).

The body said: “If this is done, the Buhari government would have taken a heroic giant stride in addressing one of the fundamental challenges which bedeviled Nigeria from the foundation of our existence as a people.

“We trust President Buhari will incline his executive ears on these pieces of truth and chart the path of statesmanship to make the nation better secured.”

The organization bemoaned the fact that nearly all of the region’s highways were undergoing rehabilitation. It stated that the Benin-Ore-Sagamu-Lagos highway, the Benin-Owo-Akure-Ilesha-Ile Ife highway, the Lagos-Ibadan highway, and the Lagos-Ota highway were critical to the region’s economic growth and should be repaired immediately.

