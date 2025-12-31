All is set for the much anticipated formal defection of Former Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi and his supporters In South East to join the in opposing Africam Democratic Congress (ADC). The event that is currently holding at the Nike Lake Resort Enugu has in attendance political bigwi...

The event that is currently holding at the Nike Lake Resort Enugu has in attendance political bigwigs in South East Politics

The Former Anambra State Governor came third in 2023 General election and has been consistent of wanting to have a shot at the 2027 election under a bigger political platform

The only Governor of Labour Party and Governor of Abia state Alex Otti has declined step to move with the former LP Presidential Candidate to ADC, insisting he is still a member of the Labour Party.

Expected to join ADC with him today are the Senators Representing ANAMRBA Central, Victor Umeh, North Tony Nwoye, Abia South Enyinanya Abaribe, Federal Lawmaker Representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency Afam Ogene, former Imo state Govenror Achike Udenwa and host of other top political figures in South East Political