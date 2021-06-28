A Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Lagos-based pastry chef, Adepeju Ugboma has been directed to commence next Monday, July 5.

A preliminary sitting was held last Monday, 21st June, presided over by Mr M.K.O Fadeyi, sitting at the Magistrate Court 13, Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Mrs Ugboma, aged 41, died on Friday 23rd April, 2021 after a surgery at the Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The Chief Coroner of Lagos State appointed a Coroner to conduct an inquest into the death of Mrs Ugboma, following a request of the legal team headed by Olisa Agbokoba, acting on the instructions of the deceased’s husband, Ijoma Ugboma.