Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention has reaffirmed the party’s eligibility to participate in the 2027 general elections. Speaking at the party’s convention in Abuja, themed ‘A Convention of Inclusiveness, Unity, and Renewal,’ Saraki noted that the presence of…...

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has said the successful conduct of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention has reaffirmed the party’s eligibility to participate in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the party’s convention in Abuja, themed ‘A Convention of Inclusiveness, Unity, and Renewal,’ Saraki noted that the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) validated the process and strengthened confidence in the party’s internal procedures.

“As I walked in and saw not just the crowd but also the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission, it reaffirmed something important. For many of us, our mission has always been clear: to build a credible platform within the PDP for anyone who aspires to contest in 2027.

To achieve that, we must ensure the integrity and validity of our processes. That is why the presence of the Independent National Electoral Commission is significant. It confirms that this convention carries the legitimacy required, and that is key,” he said.

He said the development marked a significant turning point for the PDP, stressing that the party can now confidently present candidates in the 2027 elections without uncertainty over its status.

Saraki said, “Today presents a great opportunity for the PDP to chart a new path forward. We now have a party that can confidently present candidates in the 2027 elections. No one can intimidate or mislead our aspirants into believing they will not be on the ballot. The PDP will be on the ballot in 2027—this is a major achievement.

“Just months ago, many doubted this would be possible. Even today, some who are not here are watching closely. As I made my way here, I spoke to a few people, encouraging them to join. Their response was clear: once they see the legitimacy of the process, they will be part of it.”

The former Senate President called on aggrieved members and those who had left the party to return, urging unity and collective commitment ahead of the next electoral cycle.

He said, “So, I call on everyone, those here and those watching, to come together and move forward as one family. This is not about individual interests or personal ambitions. It is about the collective responsibility of this great party to Nigeria.

“The PDP is here to stay, and by the grace of God, it will not only endure but will also be victorious in the 2027 elections.”

Saraki also appealed to newly elected party leaders to ensure fairness and provide a level playing field for all aspirants, noting that the sacrifices made to stabilise the party must not be in vain.

The two-time governor of Kwara state said, “As I conclude, I appeal to those who will emerge as leaders of the party today to remember the sacrifices made to bring us to this point. Build a party that is fair to all—one that guarantees a level playing field for every aspirant.”

The convention, he added, represents a renewed effort to reposition the party and restore its role in Nigeria’s democratic process.